Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.31

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $22.06. Independent Bank shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 30,150 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IBCP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $463.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

