Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.20

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 1098514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
