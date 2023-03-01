Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.20

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 1098514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAX. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,358,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,887 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition by 872.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.