Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.56. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 960,663 shares.
Several brokerages have recently commented on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 17.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $535.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
