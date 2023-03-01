Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 448 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. 344,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 363.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 254.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

