Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.