InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Performance
NSPR stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13.
About InspireMD
