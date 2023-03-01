International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on March 28th

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

International Seaways has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 294,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,068. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.11. International Seaways has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $416,125 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in International Seaways by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

