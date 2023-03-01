Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
