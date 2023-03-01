Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUVGet Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

