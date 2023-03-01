Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the January 31st total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $30.01.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.