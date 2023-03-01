Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the January 31st total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,860,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 162,711 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 717,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000.

