Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Position Reduced by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up 1.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 10,707,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 282,419 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,803,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 179,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 665,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,289. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

