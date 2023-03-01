Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 1st (AIMC, AMBA, APTX, BAESY, BLDR, BNS, CENX, DUAVF, E, ENLC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 1st:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an outperform rating to an in-line rating.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $157.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA to a sell rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $212.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

