Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Carlyle Group (CG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG):

2/13/2023 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00.

2/3/2023 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/26/2023 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2023 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. 2,423,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 485,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

