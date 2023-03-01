iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Shares Up 1.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $47.43. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.41% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.