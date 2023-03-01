iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Trading Up 0%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.40. Approximately 548,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,423,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

