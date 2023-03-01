iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,925,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,437 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,418,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,882,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,834,000 after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEFA traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $65.03. 8,721,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.