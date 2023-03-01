iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.80. 186,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 257,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

