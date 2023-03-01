iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,545,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,472. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.