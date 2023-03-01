IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $20.78

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $22.00. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 1,375,805 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. State Street Corp increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.