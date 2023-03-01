Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Up to $78.40

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.40, but opened at $82.75. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $86.12, with a volume of 229,710 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 8.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
