Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Up to $78.40

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.40, but opened at $82.75. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $86.12, with a volume of 229,710 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

