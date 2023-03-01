James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $889.76

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 889.76 ($10.74) and traded as low as GBX 642 ($7.75). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 645 ($7.78), with a volume of 2,871 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get James Cropper alerts:

James Cropper Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 736.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 887.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,863.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

James Cropper Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper sold 32,967 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($10.98), for a total transaction of £299,999.70 ($362,012.43). In related news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 660 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,724.20 ($22,594.67). Also, insider Mark A. J. Cropper sold 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($10.98), for a total value of £299,999.70 ($362,012.43). 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.