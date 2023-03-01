Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hostess Brands in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Hostess Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

TWNK opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 895,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 776,842 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

