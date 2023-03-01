John Todd Koning Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CFO John Todd Koning sold 22,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $332,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Todd Koning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, John Todd Koning sold 13,068 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $185,565.60.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

