Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,671,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,740,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 125,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. 1,288,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

