JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JSR Stock Performance
Shares of JSCPY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. JSR has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73.
About JSR
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JSR (JSCPY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.