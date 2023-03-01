JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JSR Stock Performance

Shares of JSCPY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. JSR has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About JSR

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

