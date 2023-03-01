Keep Network Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $165.97 million and approximately $579,826.18 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

