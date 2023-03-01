Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLSGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kelsian Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.49.

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

