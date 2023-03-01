Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.85

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $9.16. Keppel shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 1,019 shares traded.
Keppel Trading Up 9.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.
Keppel Company Profile
Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.
