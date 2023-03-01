Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,835.99

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $172.08 million and $2,835.99 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003572 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy launched on August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

