Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 74,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.77 on Wednesday, hitting $493.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,956. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.