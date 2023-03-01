Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 29,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 109,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

