Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of LMNR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 36,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,748. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a P/E ratio of -260.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -499.92%.

Insider Transactions at Limoneira

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,290.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,290.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.