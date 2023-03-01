Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.70

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$75.70 and last traded at C$75.41, with a volume of 14545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Linamar and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Linamar Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Linamar Company Profile

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,490.01. In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,869,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,938 shares of company stock worth $3,369,216. 33.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

