Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 8,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,981. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

