Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 8,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,981. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.