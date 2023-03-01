Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $302.22

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.97 million and $302.22 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,781,450 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,720,668.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00362796 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $155.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

