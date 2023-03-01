Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Update

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Lonking Price Performance

LKHLY stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Wednesday. Lonking has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Get Lonking alerts:

Lonking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.