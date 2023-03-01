Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $12.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,286. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.62.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.