Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.30. Lufax shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 2,684,780 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

About Lufax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,422,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497,776 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

