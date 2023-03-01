Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.30. Lufax shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 2,684,780 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
