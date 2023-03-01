Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.8-465.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.33 million. Luxfer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 42,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,195. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $439.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 619.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Luxfer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Luxfer by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

