M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Up 1.5%

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.08). Approximately 1,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.05).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £21.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,232.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.27.

M Winkworth Increases Dividend

M Winkworth Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is 7,857.14%.

(Get Rating)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.