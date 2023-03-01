MagnetGold Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $95.52 million and $3,625.25 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

