Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.59

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.59 and traded as high as C$27.60. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$27.38, with a volume of 142,121 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.
