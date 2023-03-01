Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.59

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.59 and traded as high as C$27.60. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$27.38, with a volume of 142,121 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently -36.87%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

