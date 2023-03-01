Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,635,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 485,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,093,000 after buying an additional 449,101 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $353.72. 890,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.60. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $337.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

