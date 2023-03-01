Mdex (MDX) One Day Volume Hits $3.83 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0939 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $89.20 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,868,030 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “MDEX.COM is a decentralized platform for cross-chain transactions and deployed on BSC, HECO and Ethereum. Its transaction volume and TVL are at the top of the DEX rankings by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. MDEX aims to integrate the advantages of multiple chains to build a high-performance compound DEX ecology. The dual mining mechanism of liquidity mining and transaction mining provides participants with maximum rewards. MDEX is now available on Heco and BSC, and users can use MDEX Bridge to complete cross-chain transactions on Heco, Ethereum and BSC.Committed to building a DeFi platform integrating DEX, IMO and DAO, MDEX provides one-stop liquidity services for high-quality assets and brings users a safe, reliable, diversified and cost-effective transaction experience. MDEX.COM provides fast, diverse and economical crypto transaction services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

