MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

Shares of MDxHealth stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 135,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,975. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Insider Transactions at MDxHealth

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,504,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,018,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDxHealth Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth accounts for 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MVM Partners LLC owned 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

