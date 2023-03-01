Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ VIVO opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $34.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience
Meridian Bioscience Company Profile
Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.