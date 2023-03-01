Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,320,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,807,000 after acquiring an additional 96,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,751,000 after buying an additional 134,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 218.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,350,000 after buying an additional 1,338,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

