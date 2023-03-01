MetisDAO Price Hits $32.52 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $32.52 or 0.00137165 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $144.65 million and $5.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00219465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.50712003 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $5,209,318.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

