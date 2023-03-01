MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,489 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of MetLife worth $120,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,210. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MET traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. 4,848,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

