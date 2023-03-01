MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 1,656.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

MCR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

MFS Charter Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

