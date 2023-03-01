Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,377,723. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

