MiL.k (MLK) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $84.19 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,466,678 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

